BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 63-year-old man who they have identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in southeast Baltimore on Monday.
Michael Biscotti is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Freska Yerby.
Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Comet Street around 12:30 p.m. for an assault. When they arrived, they found Yerby suffering from multiple stab wounds.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Biscotti may be driving a blue-green Chevrolet van with Maryland tag 4DT9472.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or 410-637-8979 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.