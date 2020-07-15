CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Reports 700+ New Cases 2nd Consecutive Day As Hospitalizations Up Too
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Injured, Crime, Richmond, Shooting, Talkers, Teen Dead, Virginia news

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gunfire outside an apartment building in Virginia killed a teenager and wounded a 3-year-old girl, news outlets reported.

Richmond police said a 15-year-old boy was struck by gunfire outside the building Tuesday night and went into an apartment, where he died.

The 3-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in another apartment. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Officials have not identified a suspect.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply