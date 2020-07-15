BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Baltimore was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute heroin at an open-air drug market on the city’s southwest side, the justice department said.
U.S. District Judge George Russell, III, also sentenced Raheem Benjamin to three years of supervised release following his prison time.
According to his guilty plea, Benjamin was one of several people who distributed and possessed fentanyl with intent to distribute it as part of a drug trafficking organization called Lex Luthor. He would distribute gel capsules containing a mix of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine to street-level dealers, who would then sell the drugs to customers.
Police arrested Benjamin on October 17, 2018, after they reportedly saw him on a pole camera pulling out a loaded revolver, which he was prohibited from owning due to a prior felony conviction.