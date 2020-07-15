BON AIR, Va. (WJZ) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information that helps them arrest two violent felons who escaped from a Richmond, Virginia-area prison on Monday.
Rashad Williams and Jabar Ali Taylor escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center through a hole in a perimeter fence. A getaway vehicle was waiting outside the prison, the marshals service said.
The duo is believed to have traveled north. They have ties to the northern Virginia, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina areas.
The marshals service said they may be together or may have split up.
Taylor, 20, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams, 18, was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.
Taylor is five-foot-nine and weighs 140 pounds, while Williams is five-foot-seven and weighs 140 pounds. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to each man’s arrest.
CBS affiliate WTVR in Richmond reports two workers at the facility have been charged in the duo’s escape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the marshals service at 1-877-WANTED-2, email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov or visit https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/.