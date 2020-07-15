Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pharmacy chain Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing to another 161 stores nationwide, including an additional site in Maryland.
Starting Thursday, a new self-swab site opens at the Rite Aid store on Linden Avenue in Pocomoke City.
Two Baltimore Rite Aid locations have been doing tests since May.
Anyone can make an appointment to get tested even if they’re not symptomatic.
For a full list of participating stores, click here. For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland, click here.
