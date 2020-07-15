Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Heading to regional parks in Anne Arundel County? Make sure to bring your wallets!
Starting on Saturday, the county is bringing back weekend park fees for regional parks. They had been suspended since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county said.
Daily entrance fees are $6 and annual passes are $30.
The parks include:
- Quiet Waters Park – 600 Quiet Waters Park Rd, Annapolis
- Kinder Farm Park – 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd, Millersville
- Downs Park – 8311 John Downs Loop, Pasadena
- Fort Smallwood Park – 9500 Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena (boat ramp fees are separate from entry fees)
- Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary – 1361 Wrighton Road, Lothian, MD 20711
Fees will still be waived on weekdays for the rest of the summer.
Park attendance has increased as much as 72 percent during the pandemic, the county said.
County parks will remain free.
