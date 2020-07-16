CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Reports 700+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Slightly Rise
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 37,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week.

According to new numbers released Thursday, 37,383 claims were the week ended July 11.

The unemployment insurance numbers have been on the rise for several weeks.

This week it’s down by a little over 29,000 claims.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that more than 47,500 fraudulent claims were filed with Maryland’s unemployment office, totaling $501 million.

The scheme was uncovered with the state’s unemployment system and the claims were filed from out-of-state.

 

