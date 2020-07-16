Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot overnight in central Baltimore, police say.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. Mount Royal Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. When they arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.