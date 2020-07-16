BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four restaurants along North Charles Street will have added outdoor dining starting Thursday as the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore installed a parklet, which brings a dining area to a curbside parking spot.

The partnership worked with Design Collective and OE Customs to created a modular, moveable parklet that will keep diners safe from nearby traffic.

The parklet also has umbrellas for shade, string lighting, tables, benches and chairs.

Many restaurants who don’t have options of outdoor dining have been looking for ways to still serve customers, while staying safe.

In Maryland, indoor dining is allowed at 50% capacity.

However, a recent increase in coronavirus cases have been linked to bars and non-compliance.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan implored local leaders to make masks and social distancing a requirement at businesses, including restaurants.

The Downtown Partnership’s parklets will now be popping up outside other Charles Street restaurants, here’s the schedule.:

Cazbar

316 N. Charles Street

Thursday, July 16- Monday, July 27

Homeslyce

336 N. Charles Street

Tuesday, July 28- Monday, August 10

Mick O’Sheas

328 N. Charles Street

Tuesday, August 11 – Monday, August 24

The Civil

518 N. Charles Street

Tuesday, August 25 – Tuesday, September 8

Hours of service may vary. Diners should contact the restaurants for times and reservations.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.