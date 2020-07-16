Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Says He Will Play In 2020 Season Despite Having Type 1 DiabetesThe Ravens tight end says that he's planning on playing in 2020 and helping the team chase a Super Bowl.

Washington NFL Team Hires Law Firm To Review CultureOwner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.

'Feels Like A Step Forward, But There Are Still A Lot Of Steps To Go': Author Stephen Graham Jones On Washington's Decision To Change Football Team NameIndigenous author and English professor Stephen Graham Jones discusses the team's decision to change its name and how he hopes his new book helps people see American Indians in a new light.

'We Know LJ Is Going To Secure That Bag' | Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram Says Lamar Jackson Should Get As Much Money As Patrick MahomesKansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes cashed in big last week with a 10-year, $503 million contract.