BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore said Thursday officials have been working to develop a plan to ensure the safe return of students and faculty in August.
“The Task Force is receiving technical assistance from from the Centers for Disease Control to inform our plans to SAFELY return to in-person instruction for the start of the 2020-2021 school year,” the Archdiocese of Baltimore said in a newsletter to parents.
They added that, “although most school facilities will be able to accommodate all students for five days, in-person instruction while safely social distancing; some schools, due to their size, will incorporate a ‘blend’ of in-person and remote learning that maximizes in-person instruction.”
Families that do not feel comfortable with sending their children back to in-person instruction will be able to have them participate remotely from home, the Archdiocese of Baltimore said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.