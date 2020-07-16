BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is “evaluating options available” to keep its Quarantine Road landfill open after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement, the department said landfill employees are being given Friday and Saturday off. The department has also asked for help from the city’s health department in testing workers.
“Given the impact closing the Landfill will have on Bureau of Solid Waste operations and residents,” acting DPW Director Matthew Garbark said the department is looking into ways to keep the facility available to city residents.
It’s unclear when the affected employee tested positive or if they were showing symptoms.
In June, a “significant number” of employees at another DPW facility, the Eastside Sanitation Yard, tested positive for COVID-19, leading the department to suspend operations there.
That suspension led to weeks of trash and recycling pickup delays in parts of Baltimore.
