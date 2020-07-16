ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports over 600 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as hospitalizations slightly tick down as of Thursday morning.
There are now 75,664 confirmed cases in the state, and 3,215 people have died. The state added 648 new cases in the last day, with six new deaths reported.
Currently, there are 436 people hospitalized in Maryland with 299 in acute care and 137 in ICUs.
Maryland has administered 872,832 tests, with 616,865 testing negative. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.61 percent, slightly up from 4.49 percent on Wednesday.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, 11,687 people have ever been hospitalized, with 5,286 released from isolation.
Here is a breakdown of the cases in the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|224
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,735
|(203)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,998
|(359)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,261
|(482)
|22*
|Calvert
|467
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|350
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,235
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|538
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,567
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|231
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,655
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|29
|Harford
|1,336
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|2,957
|(91)
|6*
|Kent
|211
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,056
|(725)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,191
|(696)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|301
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|739
|(51)
|Somerset
|105
|(3)
|Talbot
|216
|(4)
|Washington
|743
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,164
|(42)
|Worcester
|355
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,387
|10-19
|4,207
|(1)
|20-29
|11,972
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,183
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|13,142
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|11,639
|(254)
|13*
|60-69
|8,243
|(523)
|12*
|70-79
|5,173
|(793)
|20*
|80+
|4,718
|(1,472)
|77*
|Data not available
|(10)
|1*
|Female
|39,437
|(1,581)
|69*
|Male
|36,227
|(1,634)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|22,000
|(1,308)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,475
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|15,599
|(1,365)
|68*
|Hispanic
|19,937
|(370)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,608
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,045
|(12)
|1*
