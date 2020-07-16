CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Tick Down
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports over 600 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours as hospitalizations slightly tick down as of Thursday morning.

There are now 75,664 confirmed cases in the state, and 3,215 people have died. The state added 648 new cases in the last day, with six new deaths reported.

Currently, there are 436 people hospitalized in Maryland with 299 in acute care and 137 in ICUs.

Maryland has administered 872,832 tests, with 616,865 testing negative. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.61 percent, slightly up from 4.49 percent on Wednesday.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, 11,687 people have ever been hospitalized, with 5,286 released from isolation.

Here is a breakdown of the cases in the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 224 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,735 (203) 8*
Baltimore City 8,998 (359) 14*
Baltimore County 9,261 (482) 22*
Calvert 467 (26) 1*
Caroline 350 (3)
Carroll 1,235 (113) 3*
Cecil 538 (28) 1*
Charles 1,567 (88) 2*
Dorchester 231 (5)
Frederick 2,655 (113) 7*
Garrett 29
Harford 1,336 (63) 3*
Howard 2,957 (91) 6*
Kent 211 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,056 (725) 38*
Prince George’s 20,191 (696) 23*
Queen Anne’s 301 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 739 (51)
Somerset 105 (3)
Talbot 216 (4)
Washington 743 (29)
Wicomico 1,164 (42)
Worcester 355 (17) 1*
Data not available (12) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,387
10-19 4,207 (1)
20-29 11,972 (18) 1*
30-39 14,183 (42) 5*
40-49 13,142 (102) 3*
50-59 11,639 (254) 13*
60-69 8,243 (523) 12*
70-79 5,173 (793) 20*
80+ 4,718 (1,472) 77*
Data not available (10) 1*
Female 39,437 (1,581) 69*
Male 36,227 (1,634) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 22,000 (1,308) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,475 (124) 6*
White (NH) 15,599 (1,365) 68*
Hispanic 19,937 (370) 8*
Other (NH) 3,608 (36)
Data not available 13,045 (12) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

