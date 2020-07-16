BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The biggest increase in Maryland’s new coronavirus cases is among younger adults between the ages of 20 and 39, according to data from the State Department of Health.

Marylanders under the age of 35 have a positivity rate almost double those older than 35, data also showed.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

“We’re also seeing that there’s an increase in the number of cases amongst Hispanics,” Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Health Officer of Anne Arundel County, said. “There’s some overlap there as well. So, some of it has to do with leisure activities… bars, restaurants, outdoor… but some of it also has to do with work.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Gov. Hogan has, in part, linked rising cases to people not wearing masks and social distancing in bars and restaurants. But, for now, he has resisted calls to close them.

“If this gets out of control, if people continue to not follow the rules, we’ll have to take another look,” the governor said.

In neighboring Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf restricted restaurants to 25 percent capacity and shut down indoor bar service without meals.

“Unfortunately, this virus does not respect state boundaries,” Gov. Wolf said.

Several bars in Canton have had to close after employees tested positive for the virus, and in Ocean City, Maryland at least nine bars and restaurants have closed, including Phillips Crabhouse. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is being sanitized.

“As we see reopening, and more activity in bars and restaurants, and the decrease in social distancing, we’re worried that this is a real opportunity for us to see an increase in overall caseloads in the state,” Dr. Clifford Mitchell, of the Maryland Department of Health, said.

Gov. Hogan has urged young adults to avoid crowded bars, house parties and other large gatherings.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.