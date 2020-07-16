BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As cases of the coronavirus continue to spike across the country, a grocery store chain will require masks in its locations nationwide.
Harris Teeter will require all shoppers to wear masks effective July 22, they announced Thursday.
“As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe. According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Starting July 22, we will require all shoppers to wear a mask when visiting our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.”
While face masks or coverings are already required by the state of Maryland, other locations out of state could be newly affected.
They added while they acknowledge some shoppers, “due to medical reasons,” may not be able to wear a mask- such as small children who are exempt- they encourage those shoppers to consider an alternative option such as a face shield or facial covering.
“If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, our expertly trained associates will be happy to shop for them through our ExpressLane Online Shopping service, or they may choose to take advantage of delivery options where available,” they said in a statement.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.