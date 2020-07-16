BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, businesses have suffered major losses- including the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
During their closure period from March 14 to June 30, the Aquarium lost approximately $12 million in revenue.
“While this pandemic has been one of the most difficult challenges the National Aquarium has ever faced, we remain steadfast in our mission to inspire the next generation of hopeful conservationists,” the Aquarium said in a statement, “We are encouraged by the positive response we have received for our safety modifications and that visitation is ahead of our revised projections. We have been a significant part of the tourism fabric of this city for 40 years. We’re confident that we’ll continue to be for the next 40 and we’ll get through this difficult time together.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The Aquarium reopened July 1 at 25 percent capacity, requiring people to buy their tickets before they go.
They are also requiring visitors to wear a mask, get their temperature checked and maintain social distancing.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.