BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 58,000 Marylanders enrolled in health coverage during Maryland Health Connection’s two special enrollment periods, both of which began in February and March and ended Wednesday.

The Maryland Health Insurance Easy Enrollment program launched February 26, with state tax filers being asked to check a box on their state tax return if they lacked health insurance and wished for that information to be shared with the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Since February, more than 41,000 filers checked the box, and more than 3,700 enrolled as of July 13, the exchange said Thursday.

The final numbers are pending because tax filers had until the July 15 tax filing deadline to check the box on their state tax form and will have several weeks to enroll.

On March 16, the marketplace also opened a special enrollment period in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maryland Health Connection was quickly able to respond to this global crisis and help our Maryland families get the health coverage they need,” says Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

When the coronavirus special enrollment period began on March 16, 54,028 enrolled, the exchange said. Of those, 35 percent purchased private plans, 65 percent enrolled in Medicaid, 90 percent received free or reduced-cost coverage.

Prince George’s County had the highest enrollment of 10,897 and Montgomery County had 10,594.

Young to middle-aged adults between 18 and 34 made up 35 percent of enrollments, and nearly a third of enrollees were Black, according to self-reports.

Marylanders who have lost health coverage due to job loss or have experienced other major life changes may still be eligible to enroll through Maryland Health Connection within 60 days of the loss of coverage. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. For free consumer assistance, call 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.