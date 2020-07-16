FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man with outstanding warrants dating back to 2014, including one for murder, was arrested in Frederick on Wednesday, the city’s police department said.
The Frederick Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested Ever Interiano-Barahona in the 2400 block of Whittier Drive on Wednesday. He had two outstanding arrest warrants dating back to 2014, including one from Prince George’s County for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said.
In addition to the Prince George’s County warrant, Interiano-Barahona was also wanted on a warrant in Manassas, Virginia.
At the time, police said Barahona and Susan Hernandez shot a man and stabbed another in Temple Hills on May 6, 2014, in what they called a gang-related attempted murder.
Police said he will also be charged with providing a false name and possessing a fraudulent driver’s license.
He was taken to the Prince George’s County detention center for processing.