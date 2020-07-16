Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday.
The city’s police department said Elijah Maurice Barnes was last seen in the 2500 block of Emerson Drive sometime on Tuesday.
Barnes is five-foot-seven and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, police said.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Anyone who sees him should call police at 301-600-2101 or leave an anonymous message at 301-600-TIPS. Tips can also be sent by text message to 240-674-TIPS and by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.