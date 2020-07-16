BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a 63-year-old man who they have identified as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in southeast Baltimore on Monday.

Michael Biscotti is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Freska Yerby. Biscotti may be driving a blue-green Chevrolet van with Maryland tag 4DT9472, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Comet Street around 12:30 p.m. for an assault. When they arrived, they found Yerby suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monyette Trazevant, Yerby’s sister, showed WJZ where her sister was stabbed to death in the east Baltimore home the sisters shared.

“This is where my sister was stabbed to death,” she said, pointing to the floor in the kitchen.

Yerb’s 11-year-old son, Jayden, called 911 on Monday.

“Her son ran out the door and said ‘Help me, please help me somebody. Please help my Mama, that man killed my Mama,” said Adrainne Randal.

Family and friend told WJZ Jayden witnessed the entire attack.

“He was traumatized,” Randal said.

Randal was Yerby’s best friend.

“I miss everything about her,” Randal said.

She said Yerby and Biscotti knew one another. “He was stalking her,” she added.

Randal believes Biscotti grew angry when Yerby refused to date him.

“He wanted a relationship from her and she didn’t want it,” Randal said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately.