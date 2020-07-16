ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan names July 18-26 as “Maryland Buy Local Week” to encourage Marylanders to shop local.
“Now more than ever, it is important that we continue to support Maryland farmers, growers, watermen, and producers who continue to provide fresh, nutritious food products for our state and beyond,” said Governor Hogan. “The food supply chain has been essential throughout our pandemic response, and we commend the industry’s commitment to making sure we all have food on the table. I encourage all Marylanders to join me in celebrating Maryland Buy Local Week remotely this year.”
The 2020 Buy Local Cookout has been canceled, which has been the kick-off event for the week since 2009.
The department will share a recipe from past cookbooks on Twitter and Facebook throughout the week.
“Maryland’s food production industry has been working non-stop throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to feed our families, support local economies, and keep our state up and running,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Barternfelder. “What better way to say thank you to the Maryland producers who continue to provide us with food and fiber than by purchasing local products. Buying locally is better for the producer, the environment, rural communities, and the economy.”