ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — In a op-ed published in The Washington Post Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan detailed how President Donald Trump’s administration “bungled” efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus early, leading states to fend for themselves with it came to COVID-19 testing.

Hogan detailed how he and Maryland’s First Lady Yumi made a deal with South Korea to help bolster coronavirus testing in the state after the governor’s got no help from President Trump.

Recalling that day in April when he and his wife stood on the tarmac at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport to receive the 500,000 COVID-19 tests kits they had purchased.

“A caravan of Maryland National Guard trucks escorted by the Maryland State Police drove the tests from the airport to a refrigerated, secure warehouse at an undisclosed location,” Hogan wrote in the Post. “The federal government had recently seized 3 million N95 masks purchased by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. We weren’t going to let Washington stop us from helping Marylanders. This should not have been necessary.”

“I’d watched as the president downplayed the outbreak’s severity and as the White House failed to issue public warnings, draw up a 50-state strategy, or dispatch medical gear or lifesaving ventilators from the national stockpile to American hospitals. Eventually, it was clear that waiting around for the president to run the nation’s response was hopeless; if we delayed any longer, we’d be condemning more of our citizens to suffering and death. So every governor went their own way, which is how the United States ended up with such a patchwork response. I did the best I could for Maryland,” Hogan continued.

In early February, after the first coronavirus case was reported in the U.S., Hogan hosted the governors for their annual National Governors Association meeting and invited Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as several other renowed health experts to give the governors a private presentation on coronavirus.

“They hit us with detailed presentations and the unfiltered truth,” Hogan said, noting how different the health experts warnings were as compared to the messages from the country’s leader.

Hogan said the NIH came to him for help with testing — when he had called them for help initially.

“The federal government — a much bigger and better-funded institution, with tens of thousands of scientists and physicians in the civil service — wanted my help! Governors always do the hard work, make the tough decisions and take the political heat. But an undertaking as large as a national testing program required Washington’s help. We expected something more than constant heckling from the man who was supposed to be our leader,” Hogan said.

When Trump said testing was up to that states, that’s when Hogan said he decided to go to South Korea for help.

Read the full op-ed in The Washington Post.