ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County School Board has updated its recovery plan as the coronavirus pandemic continues, announcing Thursday they will be doing virtual learning during the first semester in the fall.
“Howard County Public Schools will begin in a fully virtual capacity and remain that way for the first semester,” a spokesperson said.
#UPDATE: Howard County Public Schools will begin the school year in a “fully virtual capacity and remain that way for the first semester,” per the HCPSS School Board. @wjz
Howard County is among the latest school districts in Maryland to announce they will start the year off with virtual learning.
Harford County Public Schools announced earlier Thursday that they, too, would be doing virtual learning during the first semester in the fall.
