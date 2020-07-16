CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Tick Down
By Rachel Menitoff
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County School Board has updated its recovery plan as the coronavirus pandemic continues, announcing Thursday they will be doing virtual learning during the first semester in the fall.

“Howard County Public Schools will begin in a fully virtual capacity and remain that way for the first semester,” a spokesperson said.

Howard County is among the latest school districts in Maryland to announce they will start the year off with virtual learning.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Harford County Public Schools announced earlier Thursday that they, too, would be doing virtual learning during the first semester in the fall.

Rachel Menitoff

