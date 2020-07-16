SYKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Several inmates were transferred to a high-security prison after they allegedly refused to go into their living area and attempted to assault staff at Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Thursday.
DPSCS said they’ve identified the inmates involved in the incident at the minimum-security pre-release prison, adding they will face criminal and administrative charges and possibly more prison time.
Several employees reported minor injuries but none were seriously hurt, the department said.
Corrections officials brought the incident under control in around three hours. The department said there was no threat to the public.