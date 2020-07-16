Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University is teaming up with Central Baltimore Partnership and Code in the Schools to help provide computers and internet access to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers are asking anyone who can to donate used technology equipment such as computers, Chromebooks, smartphones, and tablets to this initiative.
They said the goal is to collect 1,000 devices by August 10 to be distributed to households suffering from lack of digital access and to community centers serving these residents.
To make a donation, you need to complete a form, put it on your device and drop it at one of the following locations:
- JHU Homewood campus (3400 N. Charles St.), Wyman Park Building, front desk, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
- Johns Hopkins at Eastern (3301 E. 33rd St.), front desk, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
- Johns Hopkins Technology Hub (Rangos Building, 855 N. Wolfe St.), beginning July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Alternatively, donated equipment can be mailed to Johns Hopkins University.