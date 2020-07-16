Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times in West Baltimore early Thursday.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Harlem Avenue at 4:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
There have been 178 homicides so far this year.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.