CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Reports 700+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Slightly Rise
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times in West Baltimore early Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Harlem Avenue at 4:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

There have been 178 homicides so far this year.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Comments

Leave a Reply