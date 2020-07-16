DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man last seen Wednesday night.
Police say Michael Shupe, 42, of Dundalk, was last seen around 11 p.m. wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts.
Shupe is suffering from an emotional crisis, according to police.
Police say he frequents Bear Creek Park and Baltimore City.
Anyone with information on Shupe’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.