BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A civilian was killed in east Baltimore on Thursday afternoon when a suspect fleeing officers crashed into their car, police said.
Police said Northeast District officers requested the assistance of Foxtrot when they spotted a vehicle that was possibly wanted in reference to a recent crime.
Officers attempted to initiate a stop, but the suspect’s vehicle fled the location, according to police.
Police said Foxtrot was over top of the suspect’s vehicle, and patrol officers were ordered to break away.
Foxtrot followed the suspect’s vehicle into the 1200 block of North Bond Street, where the suspect’s vehicle then crashed into a civilian’s vehicle, police said.
Police said the occupants in the suspect’s vehicle attempted to flee, but were apprehended by Eastern District officers.
The occupant in the civilian vehicle was transported to an area hospital where they later died.
CRASH Team detectives are investigating this crash. Anyone with information should contact them immediately.