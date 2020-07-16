OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Phillips Crab House in Ocean City, Maryland, has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant posted on Facebook.
The restaurant said it will undergo a thorough cleaning. It’s unclear when the employee tested positive or whether they were showing symptoms.
In a reply on the post, the restaurant said the employee “serves in a support role and we believe it is highly unlikely that any guest would have experienced a potential exposure, per CDC guidelines.”
Phillips is the latest Ocean City restaurant to close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. At least five restaurants in the beach town announced temporary closures after employees’ tests came back positive.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.