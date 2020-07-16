BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With NFL training camps expected to open in the coming weeks, the NFLPA has demanded that the league allow an opt out clause for any at-risk player to be able to sit out the season without penalty. While the league is likely to adopt some form of that opt out clause, similar to MLB and the NBA, it would like to impose a deadline by which players have to opt out.

Either way, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will not be among those deciding to opt out of the season. Andrews said on a Children With Diabetes call Wednesday night that he wants to help the team win and is planning to play this season. “I want to be able to do a lot of things, and … just being able to help this team win is exciting for me.”

Andrews was diagnosed with Type I diabetes as a child making him a potential “high-risk” for severe illness if infected with COVID-19. However, Andrews appears ready to chase a Super Bowl with the Ravens, if the league is able to get the season off the ground.

The third-year tight end had a breakout season in 2019, hauling in 64 catches for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns as the leading member of the three tight end rotation featured in Greg Roman’s offense. Andrews previously told CBS Sports in October that he wants to serve as a role model for children with the disease who may be worried it will hold them back.