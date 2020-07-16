“I know for me growing up, there weren’t a ton of people I could really look up to who had Type 1 diabetes, especially in football,” Andrews told CBS Sports in October. “There may have been some players with diabetes, but they weren’t advocates. For me, I want to be able to use the NFL and use my platform to go out and show kids that have Type 1 diabetes that they can do whatever in life and whatever their dreams are, to not let diabetes affect them. That’s my goal, that’s something that’s near and dear to my heart.”