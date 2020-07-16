(WJZ)- Baseball’s Opening Day is just a week away and the defending champion Washington Nationals are supposed to host the New York Yankees to begin the season. Yet, a report from the Washington Post indicates that the team is looking into potential alternate sites to host their home games due to Washington D.C.’s coronavirus regulations.
According to the report, the main reason for concern is that the city requires anyone exposed to coronavirus to quarantine for 14 days and D.C. is reportedly unwilling to bend that requirement. The report indicates that due to this concern, the location of that Opening Day matchup has yet to be determined.
The team is reportedly considering two alternate sites. The first is their Class A stadium in Fredricksburg, Virginia with the second being the team’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida though that seems to be the less likely option.
The Post says that an MLB spokesman confirmed that the Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with municipal quarantine rules that “could present additional challenges during the season.”
Since the start of summer camp on July 3, the Nationals have had eight players and a coach enter the 14-day quarantine mandated by the city.