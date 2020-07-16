Comments
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Part of York Road in Baltimore County is closed due to a water main break Thursday evening.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, both southbound lanes and one of two northbound lanes of York Road are closed near Wight Avenue in Hunt Valley, several blocks south of the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.
Traffic delays are being reported in the area.
