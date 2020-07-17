BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Three United States Postal Service employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Post Office in Baltimore County.
Four employees previously tested positive for coronavirus back in March.
“We will reach out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Brooklyn Post Office but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available,” USPS said in a statement.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” their statement continued.
