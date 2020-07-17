Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — An armed robbery was reported inside the Extended Stay America near Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshal Airport Thursday morning.
Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to the motel at 1500 Aero Drive in Linthicum around 10:20 a.m. for a home invasion.
The victims told police four armed men forced their way inside the victim’s room, allegedly assaulted him and demanded money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and jewelry and fled.
Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspects.
One victim was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.