BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police sergeant was indicted Friday on charges of making false statements after he claimed he was assaulted by two men in January.

A Baltimore City Grand Jury returned a two-count indictment against Baltimore Police Sergeant Welton Simpson Jr. He was indicted on one count of false statement to law enforcement and one count of misconduct in office.

A viral video of an alleged attack on Baltimore Police Sergeant Welton Simpson recently came into question when attorneys for the two men charged said new video contradicted what was written in the original police report.

In January, video of what appears to be people kicking Simpson along Pennsylvania Avenue in west Baltimore surfaced, drawing swift criticism from Gov. Larry Hogan and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Days later, 23-year-old Zayne Abdullah and 20-year-old Donnell Burgess were arrested, along with a 17-year-old boy.

Attorneys say that Sergeant Simpson “instigated,” “provoked” and “escalated the situation.”

“Spit in my face and pushed me, and I pushed him back, and the fight was on.” That’s how Simpson described the altercation.

But in the new video, you can hear the sergeant say “Go ahead, I’ve got enough for everybody.” Then, it appears to show Simpson pushing Abdullah.

A bystander video then captures what happened moments later.

Simpson and Abdullah are struggling on the ground, while Abdullah cries out, “I can’t breath.”

During this time, Burgess’ attorney says her client was trying to pull his friend away from the sergeant.

Simpson faces up to 6 months in prison for his alleged behavior.

