PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An employee at the Compass Pointe Golf Courses in Pasadena tested positive for COVID-19, according to Anne Arundel County health officials.
The employee, who works outdoors, was last at the gold course on Sunday, July 12.
Two other employees, who were in close contact with the employee, were notified to quarantine for 14 days.
At this time the golf courses will remain open.
County health officials said all the employees worked outdoors and risk of exposure to patrons is low.
The employee followed proper protocols and did not go to the golf course when symptomatic.
Golf course staff have been wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing their hands as well as sanitizing the surfaces at the facility.
Health Recommendation: Compass Pointe staff and patrons should use masks, maintain distancing and practice hand hygiene appropriately. If staff and patrons have concerns about exposure or if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, they should get tested immediately.
If you have any concerns, questions or want to be tested, call the Health Line at 410-222-7256 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.