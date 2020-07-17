ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland increased by more than 700 in a day, according to new numbers released Friday.

The state reports a total of 76,371 positive COVID-19 reported in the state, which is up by 707 since Thursday.

But the positivity rate at 4.43% is slightly down and the hospitalizations at 434 are flat.

More then 3,227 Marylanders have died from the virus.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 76,371 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 896,990 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.43%. Number of persons tested negative: 631,845

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,227 pic.twitter.com/Zlt7LHOgWx — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 17, 2020

The state has conducted 896,990 tests and of those 631,845 came back negative.

Also of the 434 people hospitalized, 128 remain in the ICU.

Of the 11,728 ever hospitalized, 5,286 were released from isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 227 (18) Anne Arundel 5,813 (203) 8* Baltimore City 9,141 (360) 14* Baltimore County 9,376 (483) 22* Calvert 479 (26) 1* Caroline 351 (3) Carroll 1,248 (113) 3* Cecil 542 (28) 1* Charles 1,583 (88) 2* Dorchester 232 (5) Frederick 2,661 (113) 7* Garrett 30 Harford 1,351 (63) 3* Howard 2,983 (91) 6* Kent 215 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,153 (728) 38* Prince George’s 20,302 (696) 23* Queen Anne’s 305 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 753 (51) Somerset 106 (3) Talbot 230 (4) Washington 751 (29) Wicomico 1,173 (42) Worcester 366 (17) 1* Data not available (19) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,427 10-19 4,267 (1) 20-29 12,178 (18) 1* 30-39 14,309 (43) 5* 40-49 13,248 (102) 3* 50-59 11,727 (254) 13* 60-69 8,286 (523) 12* 70-79 5,192 (797) 20* 80+ 4,737 (1,473) 77* Data not available (16) 1* Female 39,825 (1,588) 69* Male 36,546 (1,639) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 22,225 (1,310) 49* Asian (NH) 1,482 (124) 6* White (NH) 15,846 (1,367) 68* Hispanic 20,063 (372) 8* Other (NH) 3,634 (36) Data not available 13,121 (18) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.