ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus cases in Maryland increased by more than 700 in a day, according to new numbers released Friday.
The state reports a total of 76,371 positive COVID-19 reported in the state, which is up by 707 since Thursday.
But the positivity rate at 4.43% is slightly down and the hospitalizations at 434 are flat.
More then 3,227 Marylanders have died from the virus.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 76,371 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 896,990 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.43%.
Number of persons tested negative: 631,845
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,227 pic.twitter.com/Zlt7LHOgWx
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) July 17, 2020
The state has conducted 896,990 tests and of those 631,845 came back negative.
Also of the 434 people hospitalized, 128 remain in the ICU.
Of the 11,728 ever hospitalized, 5,286 were released from isolation.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|227
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,813
|(203)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,141
|(360)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,376
|(483)
|22*
|Calvert
|479
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|351
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,248
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|542
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,583
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|232
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,661
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|30
|Harford
|1,351
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|2,983
|(91)
|6*
|Kent
|215
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,153
|(728)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,302
|(696)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|305
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|753
|(51)
|Somerset
|106
|(3)
|Talbot
|230
|(4)
|Washington
|751
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,173
|(42)
|Worcester
|366
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(19)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,427
|10-19
|4,267
|(1)
|20-29
|12,178
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,309
|(43)
|5*
|40-49
|13,248
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|11,727
|(254)
|13*
|60-69
|8,286
|(523)
|12*
|70-79
|5,192
|(797)
|20*
|80+
|4,737
|(1,473)
|77*
|Data not available
|(16)
|1*
|Female
|39,825
|(1,588)
|69*
|Male
|36,546
|(1,639)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|22,225
|(1,310)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,482
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|15,846
|(1,367)
|68*
|Hispanic
|20,063
|(372)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,634
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,121
|(18)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.