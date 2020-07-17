TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University and University of Maryland Baltimore County won’t have a fall sports season.

UMBC said The America East Conference Board of Presidents announced today a postponement, not cancellation, of all America East fall sport athletics competition and championships for the duration of the first semester.

They will have a working group to determine if the fall sports can be played in the second semester. The conference is also monitoring pandemic conditions as they relate to winter sports. No decisions have been made.

“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes and coaches, who have been diligently preparing during the current pandemic for a return to competition, and who now face a fall without intercollegiate competition,” said UMBC Athletics Director Brian Barrio. “The emotional and mental impact of that loss is considerable – and our staff will be here to support these members of the Retriever family in any way that we can.”

Towson University has suspended its fall season completely. Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), which includes, Towson, just announced the suspension of the conference’s football season. The university opted not to pursue an independent football schedule, which the conference would have permitted.

Towson Athletics went on to suspend field hockey, volleyball, women’s cross country and women’s soccer as well.

“This decision was not made lightly, said Towson University Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. “I know the impact this will have on our student-athletes and the greater Towson community. It is going to be significant. But it became evident to us during weeks, months, of discussions with the other athletic directors both in the CAA as well as in this region that it would be nearly impossible to play a full fall sports season. Therefore, we made to the decision to go ahead and suspend the fall sports season today. We will follow federal, state, and local guidelines as we are moving forward when we make an informed decision regarding the winter and spring sports.”

The CAA will continue to monitor the situation and kept open the possibility of holding the season in the spring of 2021. Towson Athletics has not made a decision about winter and spring sports.