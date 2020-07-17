BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have identified the civilian who was killed in east Baltimore on Thursday afternoon when a suspect allegedly fleeing officers crashed into their car.
The victim has been identified as Cristal Eatmon, 41, of Baltimore.
Police: Civilian Killed After Suspect Fleeing Officers In East Baltimore Crashes Into Car
Baltimore City Police say this happened shortly after 4 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a driver after locating a vehicle that may have been connected to a recent crime.
Police say when the driver sped off, officers on the ground pulled back, but the department said its chopper kept an eye on the car.
Police say as the vehicle approached North Bond and East Biddle Street, the collision happened.
“I was down the street and I [saw] all the smoke and everything up there,” said Willie Bulls. “They were sawing the car door to get someone out. I thought it was a dude. I didn’t see the lady.”
Police say they caught suspects who were trying to run away from the vehicle that initially got their attention. Those suspects have not yet been identified.
“The whole neighborhood is in mourning,” said a man who identified himself as Latif. “It’s really like a personal loss. These are like my nieces, and it hurts real bad.”