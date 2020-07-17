BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heat wave will become very intense across Maryland this weekend and early next week.
Saturday will likely see temps in the mid 90s but it will feel like 100; Sunday we soar into the upper 90s with the heat index hitting 105; by Monday, the combination of high heat and humidity will make it feel like it’s near 110!
This will be dangerous heat and we are expecting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory or evening Excessive Heat Warnings.
Heat exhaustion can occur very quickly so don’t be outside in the afternoon if you don’t have to be. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.
Most of us will stay dry over the weekend but Saturday stands a chance at potentially seeing a spotty sea breeze shower or thunderstorm.
The culmination of the heat will be Monday. A cold front moves through Tuesday and that will mean a slight dip in temps and dew points.