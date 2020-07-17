BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have been busy preparing for the start of their season.
The Orioles open up the season Friday, July 24, in Boston against the Red Sox.
But, before then, the team has been hosting intrasquad games at Camden Yards to sharpen their skills ahead of the season opener.
At an intrasquad game on Thursday, WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano captured a photo of the Orioles practicing social distancing.
To allow players extra space in the dugout, the team put up a tent in the stands down the right field line for players to go under.
During the season, the MLB will not allow players to high-five or spit sunflower seeds, among other safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
