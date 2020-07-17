Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot in the arm in east Baltimore on Friday night.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Federal Street just after 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Eastern District Shooting detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.