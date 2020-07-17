CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat As COVID-19 Cases Grow By 700+ Overnight
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Freska Yerby, Local TV, Michael Biscotti, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said Friday they have arrested 63-year-old Michael Biscotti, the suspect wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of Freska Yerby in southeast Baltimore.

Michael Biscotti. Credit: Baltimore Police

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Comet Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, for an assault. When they arrived, they found Yerby suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southeast District patrol officers located Biscotti and placed him under arrested, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply