BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said Friday they have arrested 63-year-old Michael Biscotti, the suspect wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of Freska Yerby in southeast Baltimore.
Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Comet Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13, for an assault. When they arrived, they found Yerby suffering from multiple stab wounds.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southeast District patrol officers located Biscotti and placed him under arrested, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder.