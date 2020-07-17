LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a suspect wanted in the alleged sexual assault of a teen in Lochearn last month.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Kincheloe Avenue just before midnight on June 27 for a call of a sexual assault.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The suspect and the victim were both passengers on an MTA bus when the victim got off the bus in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Drive around 11:30 p.m. near Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The victim told police she also saw the suspect exit the bus and then began to follow her.

The suspect offered to walk her through the wooded area, which is a cut through to Kincheloe Avenue.

As they approached the wooded area, the man forced the victim to the ground and then sexually assaulted her. He allegedly threatened to kill her before fleeing.

The victim ran to Kincheloe Avenue and banged on the door of a friend’s house. A neighbor heard the banging, saw the victim upset and helped her by calling 911.

The suspect is 50 to 60 years old, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. He mentioned to the victim he lives close to the Woodlawn Cemetary and Chapel.

The suspect was on the MTA buses at the following locations:

Rogers Station (metro) in the 4300 block of Hayward Avenue, 21215 on June 28 between 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Woodlawn Cemetery and Chapel in the 2100 block of Woodlawn Drive, 21207 on June 28 between 11:20 p.m. and 11:40 p.m.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.