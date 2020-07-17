GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, Secretaries and Assistants Association of Anne Arundel County and Association of Educational Leaders said in a statement Friday they support a virtual return to start the school year amid the pandemic.
In a statement, they said:
“We, the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, Secretaries and Assistants Association of Anne Arundel County, and Association of Educational Leaders support the Maryland State Education Association, Baltimore Teachers Union and Maryland PTA’s position on returning to school for the 2020-2021 school year. We support a virtual return to start the school year rather than a return to physical school buildings in September because it is the safest option for our students, educators, and families.”
They added that, “a virtual start to the school year would allow Anne Arundel County Public Schools the time needed to fully secure the protocols necessary for a return to in-person learning when it is safe.”
This comes as man Maryland teachers’ unions are pushing Gov. Hogan to keep classrooms closed for at least the first semester of the new school year, citing safety concerns during the COVID—19 pandemic.
