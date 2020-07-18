RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) – The Plumpton Park Zoo in Cecil County is temporarily closed due to a fire that left several animals dead early Saturday morning, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.
The fire broke out around 8 a.m.inside the reptile house at Plumpton Park Zoo. It left six animals dead, including four birds and two snakes, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
It took 20 minutes for firefighters to control the flames.
Investigators say the preliminary cause of the fire is an accidental electrical event that was discovered by an employee at the zoo.
The zoo said that veterinarians tended to the animals that were rescued by staff and firefighters.
Any tickets that were bought in advance for Saturday will be refunded, according to the Zoo.