Comments
RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) – The Plumpton Park Zoo is closed Saturday due to an early morning fire that left several animals dead, according to the zoo’s Facebook.
Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, a fire took place inside the reptile house at Plumpton Park Zoo which left several reptiles dead and others injured.
The Zoo stated that veterinarians are at the scene of the fire to check out the animals that were rescued by staff and members of a local fire department.
Any tickets that were bought in advance for today will be refunded, according to the Zoo.