OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Barn 34 in Ocean City, Maryland, said in a Facebook post Saturday that they will temporarily close after learning an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Barn 34 said they will temporarily close to clean, disinfect and ensure that every employee gets tested for COVID-19.

“We are taking all necessary preventative measures to make sure our staff and customers remain safe. We are having our whole building professionally disinfected and all employees will be tested. We hope to be open late next week, after we receive test results back from all of our employees,” the post said.

This is the latest of many Ocean City, Maryland restaurants to close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

