MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Park Services said Saturday that Billy Goat Trail-A in Montgomery County will be closed Sunday and Monday due to extreme heat in Maryland.
The National Park Services said that, over the last few days, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service has responded to multiple incidents of hikers being dehydrated or experiencing heat illness.
They also said rescue teams have had to hand out several hundred bottles of water to unprepared hikers showing signs of heat exhaustion over the last few days.
The National Park Services posted tips for those who intend to hike at other locations this weekend.
Visitors to all areas of the park should be prepared for extreme conditions and use caution, the National Park Services warned.