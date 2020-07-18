ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland increased by over 800 in 24 hours- the most since early June, Saturday morning state numbers show.
There are now 77,206 confirmed cases in the state, up by 835 in one day, and 3,238 people have died.
Hospitalizations are still flat, with 448 people hospitalized for the virus in Maryland compared to 434. There are 311 in acute care and 137 in ICUs.
Maryland has administered 914,954 tests, with 643,780 testing negative.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.44 percent.
Of the 11,788 hospitalized throughout the pandemic, 5,344 have been released for isolation.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|232
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,902
|(205)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,284
|(364)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,517
|(489)
|20*
|Calvert
|483
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|352
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,256
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|550
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,593
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|238
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,701
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|33
|Harford
|1,380
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,040
|(92)
|6*
|Kent
|218
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,251
|(730)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,425
|(700)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|310
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|764
|(51)
|Somerset
|107
|(3)
|Talbot
|238
|(4)
|Washington
|773
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,176
|(42)
|Worcester
|383
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,462
|10-19
|4,352
|(1)
|20-29
|12,388
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,466
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|13,369
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|11,832
|(255)
|13*
|60-69
|8,349
|(526)
|11*
|70-79
|5,226
|(802)
|20*
|80+
|4,762
|(1,482)
|76*
|Data not available
|(8)
|1*
|Female
|40,262
|(1,595)
|68*
|Male
|36,944
|(1,643)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|22,528
|(1,318)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,490
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,113
|(1,372)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,191
|(375)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,667
|(37)
|Data not available
|13,217
|(12)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
hospitalizations go up by 14 and WJZ calls it flat, when it goes down by 4 they call it a reduction. bad reporting