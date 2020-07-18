CORONAVIRUS IN MD:COVID-19 Cases Grow By 800+ Overnight
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland increased by over 800 in 24 hours- the most since early June, Saturday morning state numbers show.

There are now 77,206 confirmed cases in the state, up by 835 in one day, and 3,238 people have died.

Hospitalizations are still flat, with 448 people hospitalized for the virus in Maryland compared to 434. There are 311 in acute care and 137 in ICUs.

Maryland has administered 914,954 tests, with 643,780 testing negative.

The statewide positivity rate is now 4.44 percent.

Of the 11,788 hospitalized throughout the pandemic, 5,344 have been released for isolation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 232 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,902 (205) 8*
Baltimore City 9,284 (364) 14*
Baltimore County 9,517 (489) 20*
Calvert 483 (26) 1*
Caroline 352 (3)
Carroll 1,256 (113) 3*
Cecil 550 (28) 1*
Charles 1,593 (88) 2*
Dorchester 238 (5)
Frederick 2,701 (113) 7*
Garrett 33
Harford 1,380 (63) 3*
Howard 3,040 (92) 6*
Kent 218 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,251 (730) 38*
Prince George’s 20,425 (700) 23*
Queen Anne’s 310 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 764 (51)
Somerset 107 (3)
Talbot 238 (4)
Washington 773 (29)
Wicomico 1,176 (42)
Worcester 383 (17) 1*
Data not available (11) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,462
10-19 4,352 (1)
20-29 12,388 (18) 1*
30-39 14,466 (44) 5*
40-49 13,369 (102) 3*
50-59 11,832 (255) 13*
60-69 8,349 (526) 11*
70-79 5,226 (802) 20*
80+ 4,762 (1,482) 76*
Data not available (8) 1*
Female 40,262 (1,595) 68*
Male 36,944 (1,643) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 22,528 (1,318) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,490 (124) 6*
White (NH) 16,113 (1,372) 67*
Hispanic 20,191 (375) 8*
Other (NH) 3,667 (37)
Data not available 13,217 (12) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments
  1. King Julian says:
    July 18, 2020 at 10:20 am

    hospitalizations go up by 14 and WJZ calls it flat, when it goes down by 4 they call it a reduction. bad reporting

    Reply

